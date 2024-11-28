"Foul-Mouthed" Chief Nyamaropa Reported To The National Council Of Chiefs

The letter, dated November 27 and written by Paradzayi’s lawyer Obey Shava of Shava Law Chambers, is addressed to Chief Mtshane Khumalo.

Paradzayi requests the council to investigate Chief Nyamaropa’s conduct in the discharge of his judicial duties. Reads the letter:

Our client advises as follows: that he is a Zimbabwean male adult with sufficient interest in ensuring that traditional leaders discharge their judicial functions in a judicious and acceptable manner that respects the rights of litigants. That on November 24, 2014, he came across an excerpt of a video of one of Chief Nyamaropa’s court sessions on YouTube in which Chief Nyamaropa appears to chide a female litigant. The excerpt of the video is accessible on the ZimNews Beat TV YouTube channel.

Paradzayi lawyers argued that Chief Nyamaropa’s conduct exhibited a contemptuous and demeaning attitude towards women, considering his position of influence and the widespread dissemination of the incident on social media.

They further argued that Chief Nyamaropa’s conduct impaired his subjects’ dignity, violated section 51 of the Constitution, and infringed upon their right to a fair hearing as enshrined in section 69 of the Constitution.

Local Government and Public Works Minister Daniel Garwe was notified of Paradzayi’s complaint and the consequences of inaction on his part.

The lawyers demanded an investigation into Chief Nyamaropa’s conduct and corrective action to be communicated within 10 days of receiving the letter.

They stated that failure to address these demands would result in litigation.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment