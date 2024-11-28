inDrive Calls For App-Only Rides After Driver's Murder In Harare

In a statement, inDrive clarified that the incident occurred outside the use of its app and emphasized the importance of passengers and drivers engaging only in rides arranged through the app to ensure their safety. Reads the statement:

We are deeply saddened by the passing of Mr. Artwell Nyamayaro due to a tragic incident earlier this past week. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

We wish to clarify that the incident occurred outside the use of our app. Our app is equipped with features that securely capture and store passenger and driver information, enabling us to assist authorities in ensuring justice is served when required.

Had this ride been facilitated through our platform, we would have been able to provide all necessary details to support the investigation.

We strongly encourage all users—both passengers and drivers—to prioritize safety by only engaging in rides facilitated through our app.

This is crucial in preventing such tragedies and ensuring the protection of all parties involved.