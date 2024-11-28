Mthuli Ncube Announces New Tax On Pizza And 10% Levy On Sports Betting Winnings

The fast foods listed by Ncube are Pizza, Burger and Hot dogs, Shawarma, French fries, Chicken, Doughnuts and similar products, and, Tacos.

Ncube also introduced a 10 per cent withholding tax on gross winnings by sports betting punters. He said:

To include punters in the tax base, I propose to introduce a 10% withholding tax on gross winnings of sports betting punters, with effect from 1 January

Since he was appointed Finance Minister following the November 2017 military coup, Ncube has introduced several controversial taxes that have further strained the financially burdened Zimbabwean population.

While the government’s intention behind imposing taxes on fast foods and sports betting winnings is to broaden the tax base, over-taxation can have several detrimental effects on both the economy and society.

High tax rates can discourage individuals and businesses from investing, working, or expanding their activities, ultimately reducing economic growth and productivity.

Additionally, when people face heavy taxation, they have less disposable income to spend on goods and services, which can dampen consumer spending and negatively impact businesses.

Furthermore, an over-reliance on high taxes for revenue can result in inefficiencies in government spending and a lack of fiscal discipline, as there may be fewer incentives to manage public funds responsibly.

