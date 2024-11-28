My South African Ex-Wife Didn't Take My Assets, Says Tendai Ndoro

Media reports at the time suggested that Ndoro had registered all his assets in Maseko’s name and lost everything as a result.

However, in a recent interview with award-winning South African football journalist Lorenz Kohler on his podcast, Ndoro cleared Maseko of any involvement in the challenges he faced post-divorce, exonerating her from the issues he encountered. He said:

To be honest, I want to clear my ex-wife (Maseko)’s name on this. Nothing of that sort happened. I didn’t lose anything, she didn’t take anything. When things happen, we like to point fingers yet we don’t know what would have happened because with my ex-wife, we had a very peaceful divorce. We had asserts, it was a matter of ‘take this and I take this. She is clean, she didn’t do anything wrong.

During the interview, Ndoro also revealed that he earned US$6,000 weekly at Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Faisal and was paid hard cash.

Ndoro seemingly earned US$24 000 a month. He, however, did not reveal whether it was after taxes.

The Zimbabwean said he has been working hard to stay sharp and fit. Despite not playing competitive football for years, Ndoro has not officially retired.

