ZIFA Appeals Committee Rules In Favour Of Scottland FC
Scottland FC has been confirmed as the 2024 National Region Soccer League (NRSL) champions after the ZIFA Appeals Committee ruled on the disputed outcome of a match between the Mabvuku-based club and Karoi United FC.
The ZIFA Appeals Committee upheld the NRSL Disciplinary Committee’s decision, which found Karoi United FC guilty of causing the abandonment of the match. As a result, the match was awarded to Scottland FC with a 3-0 scoreline.
In a statement, the NRSL said that the ruling by ZIFA was a vindication of its disciplinary committee’s earlier decision. Said the NRSL:
We have taken note of the decision of the ZIFA Appeals committee in reference to the abandoned match between Karoi United FC and Scottland FC.
The Appeals committee upheld the decision of the NRSL Disciplinary committee, wherein Karoi United FC was found guilty for causing the abandonment of the match, and consequently the match was awarded to Scottland FC on a 3-0 scoreline.
This judgement is a vindication of our disciplinary committee. We are of the firm belief that the decision is in line with all known football Rules and Regulations and in the spirit of fair play.
We hope that this will bring closure to the issue and that henceforth our members and stakeholders will move forward and prepare for the forthcoming season.
The match, played at Chikangwe Stadium on September 15, was abandoned in the 88th minute after referee Martin Dingo was injured by a thrown “missile”. At the time of the incident, the score was 1-1.
