ZIFA Appeals Committee Rules In Favour Of Scottland FC

5 minutes ago Thu, 28 Nov 2024 18:34:56 GMT

Scottland FC has been confirmed as the 2024 National Region Soccer League (NRSL) champions after the ZIFA Appeals Committee ruled on the disputed outcome of a match between the Mabvuku-based club and Karoi United FC.

The ZIFA Appeals Committee upheld the NRSL Disciplinary Committee’s decision, which found Karoi United FC guilty of causing the abandonment of the match. As a result, the match was awarded to Scottland FC with a 3-0 scoreline.

In a statement, the NRSL said that the ruling by ZIFA was a vindication of its disciplinary committee’s earlier decision. Said the NRSL:

