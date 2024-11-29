Zimbabwe Unveils New Tax Measures, Increasing Burden On Already Strained Taxpayers

4 minutes ago Fri, 29 Nov 2024 04:30:07 GMT

Finance, Economic Development, and Investment Promotion Minister Mthuli Ncube on Thursday announced a series of new taxes aimed at increasing government revenue to address rising financial demands, further burdening an already strained taxpayer base.

The new taxes outlined in the budget, which are effective January 01, 2025, will target sectors including betting, fast food, and plastic bags, among others.

Below are the new taxes in the 2025 National Budget:

Feedback