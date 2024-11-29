Zimbabwe's Foreign Currency Inflows Surge By 17.9% In 2024

The growth was primarily driven by export receipts and diaspora remittances which accounted for 59% and 25% of the total receipts, respectively.

Ncube said the improvement in foreign currency receipts has positively impacted the country’s balance of payments position.

The Treasury boss noted that preliminary estimates indicate that the current account balance recorded a surplus of US$227 million in the first nine months of 2024, a significant improvement from the surplus of US$59.4 million recorded in the same period last year. He added:

The country experienced strong inflows through secondary income, contributing to the current account surplus, notwithstanding deficits registered in the services and primary income accounts. In 2024, the current account is projected to record a surplus of US$150.5 million and further improve to US$277.4 million in 2025, driven mainly by the resilient diaspora remittances inflows and a projected narrower trade deficit.

