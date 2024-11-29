ZIMSEC Releases 2024 Grade 7 Results With 49.01% National Pass Rate

The Electronic Ministry Application Platform (e-map) allows parents to secure boarding school placements, with the platform set to close on December 31.

Statistics indicate that approximately 400,000 learners sat for the 2024 Grade 7 exams across Zimbabwe.

In an interview with State media, Taungana Ndoro, the Director of Communication and Advocacy in the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, advised parents and guardians to avoid being overly selective when choosing schools.

He said making such choices at the last minute can lead to complications, especially if their preferred schools do not have available spaces. Said Ndoro:

Yes, boarding places have increased as we now have over 11,000 schools nationally. Parents that decline schools thinking their children will be selected at another preferred school usually only have themselves to blame, as boarding vacancies are not guaranteed everywhere because your child passed with flying colours. Our clarion call is parents must take up the school that offers them a vacancy because if they decline, there are no guarantees of boarding vacancies from their first priority school.

The e-map system allows parents to select up to five boarding schools where they wish their children to attend.

The platform was introduced in 2016 and was designed to promote transparency in the recruitment process for Form One learners into boarding schools.

Before that, some learners were unfairly excluded from enrolment. This was due to unscrupulous school heads who profited from conducting paid entrance tests for numerous students, despite having limited vacancies.

