ZMC Warns Media Against Publishing Malicious Content

On Wednesday evening, the OPC described the story as slanderous and “calculated to undermine national cohesion while placing the President in disesteem.”

The OPC has given the publication seven days to retract the story, warning that “failure which the Office reserves the right to initiate and institute legal proceedings as appropriately provided for at law.”

The ZMC has warned that the time is fast approaching when actions that blatantly violate journalistic ethics will be met with appropriate and decisive action. Reads the statement:

The Zimbabwe Media Commission (ZMC) has noted with growing concern the continued publication of slanderous and disrespectful content, seemingly undermining national leadership.

Such reckless reporting weakens national cohesion, distorts the truth, and misleads the public, thereby posing a grave threat to the foundational values of our democracy.

The Commission recognizes that freedom of the media and freedom of expression are indispensable pillars of a democratic society.

These freedoms, enshrined in our Constitution and protected by various legislative frameworks, were hard-won and must be preserved.

However, with these freedoms come responsibilities, chief among them being the obligation of the media to adhere to the principles of journalistic integrity, accuracy, and accountability.

The dissemination of false, malicious, and inflammatory stories not only erodes public trust in the media but also jeopardizes the strides Zimbabwe has made in fostering an environment conducive to open discourse.

Such behaviour constitutes an abuse of the very freedoms that enable the press to operate and undermines the credibility of the journalistic profession.

The Zimbabwe Media Commission serves as the custodian of media standards and ethics in the country.

Our mandate is to promote and protect media freedom, while also ensuring that journalistic practices uphold the highest standards of professionalism.

We have worked tirelessly to support a media environment that informs and empowers citizens, contributes to national development, and strengthens democratic processes.

To this end, we strongly remind media houses and practitioners that their role is not only to report the news but to do so responsibly and truthfully.

Irresponsible reporting that prioritizes sensationalism over factual accuracy or personal attacks over constructive dialogue has no place in our media landscape.

As the Commission continues to assess and monitor media conduct, we implore all stakeholders to reflect on their duty to the nation and the public.

The media must understand its pivotal role in shaping informed citizenry and contributing to social stability and unity.

We further emphasize that the time is swiftly approaching when such actions that flagrantly contravene journalistic ethics will be met with appropriate and decisive measures.

The Zimbabwe Media Commission remains committed to engaging with media houses and practitioners to uphold the values of ethical journalism.

We urge all media professionals to rededicate themselves to the principles of truth, fairness, and responsibility.

Let us work together to preserve the dignity of our profession, protect the freedoms we cherish, and contribute to the building of a cohesive and democratic Zimbabwe.