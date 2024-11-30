Dynamos, Ngezi Platinum Set For Chibuku Super Cup Final, With CAF Spot At Stake

Dynamos head coach, Lloyd “Mablanyo” Chigowe, revealed that the club has been focused on winning the Chibuku Super Cup for several months.

After realising that the Premier Soccer League title was no longer within their reach, the Glamour Boys shifted their focus to securing a continental berth through this prestigious cup competition. Said Chigowe (via The Herald):

The Chibuku Super Cup is our target. We have never minced our words in this regard. We started talking about it after the halfway stage of the season when we realised that the league would be a tall order for us. We angled to fight all the way in the Chibuku Super Cup and we are just 90 minutes away from glory. It will be a tough 90 minutes for both teams. But at the end of the day we know, as Dynamos this is the only chance to bring back smiles on our fans’ faces after we failed to assert ourselves in the league. My boys are buoyant. It’s the last game of the season, an all-important match for them as individuals as well as the institution. This game is important if you look at it as it will also take us back to the African Safari.

After three unsuccessful attempts to claim their second trophy in the past five years, Ngezi Platinum Stars will be hoping to finally secure the Chibuku Super Cup today.

Ngezi Platinum holds the record for the most finals appearances in the tournament, having won it once in 2016 and finished as runners-up in 2019, 2021, and last year.

With only one victory each, either Ngezi Platinum Stars or Dynamos will join Harare City and FC Platinum as the only clubs to have won the prestigious prize twice.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment