Lawmakers Urge GMB To Make Prompt Payments To Farmers

Government should fund Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development ministry in its different programmes for prosperity.

We have seen that farmers are not putting their all because GMB delays with their payments, which in some instances take two to three years to be processed.

Shamva South MP Joseph Mapika (ZANU PF) urged the government to establish a quick-response fund to address the various challenges faced by farmers. He added:

The Ministry of Lands should inform the citizens that most depots do not have grains as we witnessed during the committee tour.

Mwenezi West MP Priscilla Moyo (ZANU PF) said that it is imperative to empower farmers for the nation’s benefit, urging the Grain Marketing Board (GMB) to offer competitive prices for their produce to ensure farmers remain in business.

