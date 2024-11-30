Ndiraya Set To Join PSL Newcomers Scottland | Report

7 minutes ago Sat, 30 Nov 2024 11:47:01 GMT

Tonderai Ndiraya is reportedly set to leave Simba Bhora and join Premier Soccer League (PSL) newcomers Scottland ahead of the 2025 season.

Ndiraya, who secured his first league title as a coach with Simba Bhora in the recently concluded season, will see his contract with the club expire on December 31, 2024.

According to a source cited by Soccer24, Ndiraya has decided not to sign a new contract with Simba Bhora and is instead preparing for a move to Scottland. Said the source:

Feedback