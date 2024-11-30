Ndiraya Set To Join PSL Newcomers Scottland | Report
Tonderai Ndiraya is reportedly set to leave Simba Bhora and join Premier Soccer League (PSL) newcomers Scottland ahead of the 2025 season.
Ndiraya, who secured his first league title as a coach with Simba Bhora in the recently concluded season, will see his contract with the club expire on December 31, 2024.
According to a source cited by Soccer24, Ndiraya has decided not to sign a new contract with Simba Bhora and is instead preparing for a move to Scottland. Said the source:
We have just been told as an executive that the coach (Ndiraya), will not extend his stay with us as he will join Scottland.
Once the coach returns from Turkey, we will make everything official and release a press statement.
Scottland were officially crowned Northern Region Soccer League champions this week after the ZIFA appeals committee upheld the Northern Region Soccer League Disciplinary Committee’s decision, dismissing Karoi United’s appeal over the controversial abandonment of their match in September.
The club, owned by Pedzai “Scott” Sakupwanya, is reportedly making significant moves in the transfer market, having already secured five players from Simba Bhora.
These include captain Walter Musona, goalkeeper Talbert Shumba, midfielders Mthokozisi Msebe, Vassili Kawe, and Tichaona Chipunza, who are set to join the Mabvuku-based side ahead of the new season.
