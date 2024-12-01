Dynamos Beat Ngezi Platinum Stars On Penalties To Win Back-to-Back Chibuku Super Cups

7 minutes ago Sun, 01 Dec 2024 04:03:05 GMT

Dynamos made history on Sunday by becoming the first team to win the Chibuku Super Cup twice in a row, edging past Ngezi Platinum Stars in a tense penalty shootout at Rufaro Stadium.

The match ended 1-1 after 120 minutes and had to be decided by penalties. It was a repeat of last year’s final, where the Glamour Boys triumphed 2-0 at Baobab Stadium, and their second meeting in two weeks after Ngezi Platinum Stars won 2-0 in a rearranged Castle Lager Premier Soccer League fixture at Baobab.

Ngezi Platinum Stars took the lead in the 23rd minute through Obriel Chirinda and appeared to be in control for much of the match.

