Dynamos Beat Ngezi Platinum Stars On Penalties To Win Back-to-Back Chibuku Super Cups
Dynamos made history on Sunday by becoming the first team to win the Chibuku Super Cup twice in a row, edging past Ngezi Platinum Stars in a tense penalty shootout at Rufaro Stadium.
The match ended 1-1 after 120 minutes and had to be decided by penalties. It was a repeat of last year’s final, where the Glamour Boys triumphed 2-0 at Baobab Stadium, and their second meeting in two weeks after Ngezi Platinum Stars won 2-0 in a rearranged Castle Lager Premier Soccer League fixture at Baobab.
Ngezi Platinum Stars took the lead in the 23rd minute through Obriel Chirinda and appeared to be in control for much of the match.
However, Dynamos equalised in the 78th minute when Ghanaian Frederick Ansah-Botchway netted to force the game into extra time.
After a goalless extra time, the match was decided by penalties. Dynamos showed remarkable composure, converting all four of their spot-kicks, with goalkeeper Martin Mapisa playing the hero by saving two penalties.
Frank Makarati, Temptation Chiwunga, Eli Ilunga, and Issah Sadiki all scored for Dynamos, while Mapisa stopped Moses Demera and Farai Madhanaga’s attempts, sealing the victory.
The win secured Dynamos their second consecutive Chibuku Super Cup and earned them a ticket to the CAF Confederation Cup for the second year in a row.
It was a painful loss for Ngezi Platinum Stars, who have now lost four Chibuku Super Cup finals in the last five years.
Teams:
Dynamos
Martin Mapisa, Emmanuel Jalai, Nomore Chinyerere, Donald Dzvinyai, Frank Makarati, Fredrick Ansah-Botchway, Shadreck Nyahwa (Temptation Chiwunga 90min), Tanaka Shandirwa (Freddy Alick), Sadney Uri-Khob (Eli Ilunga 90min), Valentine Kadonzvo (Emmanuel Paga 39min), Emmanuel Ziocha (Issah Sadiki 76min)
Ngezi Platinum Stars
Nelson Chadya, Malvin Gaki (Tanaka Munemo 63min), Adams Ngwenya Farai Madhanaga 63min), Richard Hachiro, Obriel Chirinda (Elson Mweha 76min), Polite Moyo, Talent Chamboko, Kudzai Chigwida, Takunda Benhura (Moses Demera 76min), Never Tigere (Tinotenda Meke 85min), Gareth Madhake.
