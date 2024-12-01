Pregnant Zimbabwean Women Flock To South Africa For Births And Child Grants

Mahlahlane said that many of these crossings occur after dark to evade detection, with some illegal immigrants resorting to bribing officials to gain entry.

He attributed the surge in border crossings to the high cost of living and widespread unemployment in neighbouring countries, which have left many people, particularly pregnant women, desperate to seek a better life in South Africa. Said Mahlahlane (via The Citizen):

Pregnant females cross into South Africa and, after giving birth in the South African hospital, they will try to register their child as South African to obtain the child grant.

During a tactical operation in Musina on Thursday night, the SANDF apprehended two women along with a minor.

According to the SANDF, the mother of the child fled, leaving the child behind with one of the women.

Although both women were South African citizens, they were caught crossing the border illegally. The military police handed the case over to law enforcement for further processing.

Major Mahlahlane added that many foreigners are so desperate to live in South Africa that, even after being deported, they attempt to cross the border repeatedly until they are successful.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment