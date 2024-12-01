Pregnant Zimbabwean Women Flock To South Africa For Births And Child Grants
The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has reported a rise in the number of pregnant women from Zimbabwe illegally crossing the border to access social grants for their children.
Major Shihlangoma Mahlahlane, speaking to the media last week, revealed that there is an increase in pregnant women entering the country so they can register their children as South African citizens.
To tackle this issue, the SANDF’s Operation Corona conducted night patrols on Thursday aimed at curbing illegal immigration.
Mahlahlane said that many of these crossings occur after dark to evade detection, with some illegal immigrants resorting to bribing officials to gain entry.
He attributed the surge in border crossings to the high cost of living and widespread unemployment in neighbouring countries, which have left many people, particularly pregnant women, desperate to seek a better life in South Africa. Said Mahlahlane (via The Citizen):
Pregnant females cross into South Africa and, after giving birth in the South African hospital, they will try to register their child as South African to obtain the child grant.
During a tactical operation in Musina on Thursday night, the SANDF apprehended two women along with a minor.
According to the SANDF, the mother of the child fled, leaving the child behind with one of the women.
Although both women were South African citizens, they were caught crossing the border illegally. The military police handed the case over to law enforcement for further processing.
Major Mahlahlane added that many foreigners are so desperate to live in South Africa that, even after being deported, they attempt to cross the border repeatedly until they are successful.
More: Pindula News