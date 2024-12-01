Zimbabwean Woman Survives Lion Attack After Bravely Fighting Off Beast With Bare Hands

She sustained lacerations on her arms, face, and body, and winces in pain whenever she shifts her position.

The attack occurred around 6 AM on Thursday as Moyo was on her way to the fields to prepare for the summer cropping season. She said:

I woke up on Thursday morning and bathed my six-year-old grandchild, who I live with. We both left the homestead at 6am with my grandchild headed for school while I was on my way to the fields. He joined his schoolmates, walking a few metres ahead of me. I heard something roaring, and as I turned, I just saw in a flash an animal attacking me from behind. I fell headlong and all that I was carrying got scattered. It tried grabbing my throat with its claws but I kept on eluding it until it sank its claws on my left cheek. I immediately felt the urge to grab its throat and choke it, which I did.

Moyo said she used her right hand to seize what felt like a pipe, holding it tightly until the lion lost its strength. She said:

I kept holding it by the throat until it lost the urge to fight, and as soon as I let go, it walked away. When it first attacked, I screamed, drawing the attention of the group of pupils walking with my grandchild. However, I think the attack happened so fast that some of them didn’t even see the animal. Neighbours confirmed they heard the roaring — it was definitely a lion.

Moyo said that lions and leopards have never been spotted in their village before. She said:

This was the first incident. We usually see elephants from time to time, but I believe the drought or food shortage at Hwange National Park has driven animals closer to our community in search of food, leading to human-wildlife conflicts.

Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (Zimparks) public relations manager Tinashe Farawo confirmed the attack and said authorities are currently tracking the lion to ensure the safety of the community.

Farawo clarified that, despite some believing the animal was a leopard, Zimparks has investigated the site of the incident and confirmed that the tracks and evidence point to it being a lion.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment