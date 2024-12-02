Triangle United Edges Out FC Wangu Mazodze For PSL Promotion

8 minutes ago Mon, 02 Dec 2024 12:21:09 GMT

Tongaat Huletts-financed Triangle FC has secured promotion to the Premier Soccer League (PSL) after defeating Rusitu Tigers FC 1-0 in the final round of the Eastern Region Soccer League (ERSL) at Gibbo Stadium on Sunday.

Under coach Luke Masomere, Triangle FC made a remarkable recovery after trailing FC Wangu Mazodze by 17 points midway through the season, eventually surpassing the Richard Mazodze-owned club with a better goal difference.

Both Triangle FC and FC Wangu Mazodze finished the season with 72 points.

Feedback