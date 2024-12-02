Triangle United Edges Out FC Wangu Mazodze For PSL Promotion
Tongaat Huletts-financed Triangle FC has secured promotion to the Premier Soccer League (PSL) after defeating Rusitu Tigers FC 1-0 in the final round of the Eastern Region Soccer League (ERSL) at Gibbo Stadium on Sunday.
Under coach Luke Masomere, Triangle FC made a remarkable recovery after trailing FC Wangu Mazodze by 17 points midway through the season, eventually surpassing the Richard Mazodze-owned club with a better goal difference.
Both Triangle FC and FC Wangu Mazodze finished the season with 72 points.
ERSL board member Benjamin Chindima congratulated Triangle FC for securing promotion to the Premiership. Said Chindima (via The Manica Post):
Congratulations are in order for Triangle FC. As a region, we are very thrilled by the level of competition in the Eastern Region.
We are extremely proud of Triangle as our 2024 championship given the investment and dedication they put into football. It is evident today after their triumph.
As they have done before, we have no doubt that they will be good ambassadors of our Region when they partake in Premiership football.
FC Wangu Mazodze, who held the top spot for most of the season, secured a 3-2 victory over Surrey but was unable to reclaim the lead in the final standings.
Triangle FC joins ZPC Hwange (Southern Region), Kwekwe United (Central Region), and Scottland FC (Central Region) in earning promotion to the PSL.
More: Pindula News