Zimbabwe’s LPG Usage Soars As Electricity Crisis Drives Demand
The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) projects that liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) consumption will reach 70 million kilograms in 2024, up from 66 million kilograms in 2023.
This increase in LPG usage is largely due to the ongoing electricity crisis, which has forced businesses and households to endure daily power outages of up to 18 hours.
In 2022, LPG consumption was 59.89 million kilograms, marking a 5.47% rise from 56.78 million kilograms in 2021.
Speaking at a media stakeholder engagement in Bulawayo on Wednesday, ZERA’s Head of Petroleum Department, Andrew Guri, said that Zimbabwe has set a new record for gas usage in Southern Africa. Said Guri (via The Sunday News):
Last year, the country used 66 million kilograms of gas and this year we project usage to be about 70 million kilograms.
There’s no other country where people have become so comfortable with LPG than Zimbabwe. In Zambia, they are always coming to us, asking, ‘What have you done in Zimbabwe to make people so comfortable with LPG?’
Whatever the case, the outcome is good that people have migrated or shifted to LP gas. LPG is actually known as the modern fuel and the transition to cleaner energies as we move to renewable energies.
Guri said the country’s LPG consumption has risen from under 1 kilogram per person per year in 2012 to around 4.5 kilograms per person today, marking significant progress in cleaner energy adoption.
More: Pindula News