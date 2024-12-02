Zimbabwe’s LPG Usage Soars As Electricity Crisis Drives Demand

5 minutes ago Mon, 02 Dec 2024 05:47:19 GMT

The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) projects that liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) consumption will reach 70 million kilograms in 2024, up from 66 million kilograms in 2023.

This increase in LPG usage is largely due to the ongoing electricity crisis, which has forced businesses and households to endure daily power outages of up to 18 hours.

In 2022, LPG consumption was 59.89 million kilograms, marking a 5.47% rise from 56.78 million kilograms in 2021.

