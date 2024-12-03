EU Provides US$6.6 Million To Zimbabwe For Drought Relief

Discussions included Zimbabwe’s role as chair of SADC, regional peace and security, and enhancing trade and investment ties.

Both parties emphasized the importance of the Economic Partnership Agreement and the EU’s plans to mobilize European companies for investment in Zimbabwe.

The EU announced plans to mobilise European companies and organise a business event early next year, aimed at boosting investments in close collaboration with the Government of Zimbabwe and the business community.

Zimbabwe noted that the EU had removed most of the sanctions it imposed on the country, and reiterated the call for the removal of the remaining sanctions on the Zimbabwe Defence Industries. The EU reaffirmed its openness to continued dialogue on the matter.

The EU highlighted climate change initiatives and announced an additional US$6.6 million through its Humanitarian Aid Department (ECHO) to address El Niño-induced drought impacts.

Zimbabwe commended the EU’s pledges on climate change and called for fulfilment of international commitments.

Economic recovery efforts, particularly the Arrears Clearance and Debt Resolution process, were discussed, with a commitment to continued structured dialogue.

Development cooperation was a key topic, with the EU supporting Zimbabwe’s national priorities through the Global Gateway and Team Europe Initiatives.

The Dialogue concluded with a commitment to further partnership and collaboration, with plans for the next dialogue to be scheduled within the next six months.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment