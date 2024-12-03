Titan New Energy Partners With ZESA For 920MW Power Plants

The Hwange power station will utilise lower-quality coal from mining operations that would otherwise go to waste.

In his keynote address at the event on Monday, November 02, Mnangagwa said that electricity is essential for industrialization and plays a critical role in sectors such as mining, agriculture, and manufacturing. He said:

It gives me great pleasure to officiate at this ground-breaking ceremony for the power plant projects by Titan New Energy, Dinson and Afrochine. This marks another milestone in our country’s journey towards modernisation, industrialisation and sustainable socio-economic development, anchored on a robust energy sector. Electricity is the lifeblood of industrialisation and is critical for our mining, agriculture and manufacturing sectors, among others… The Titan Thermal Power Plant being embarked upon will see the remarkable generation of 720MW, whilst Afrochine will contribute 100MW through a solar PV project in Selous. Furthermore, the same investors from Titan will undertake the Jinan 200MW solar power plant in Gweru. These projects are expected to be completed by December 2025.

Mnangagwa said local communities in Hwange, Chivhu, and Selous should benefit more from investment projects by creating jobs, stimulating economic activity, and facilitating skills transfer and development.

He urged investors to fully integrate environmental, social, and governance considerations into their projects, promoting a comprehensive approach to development.

The President also condemned the vandalism of electricity infrastructure and called for swift action against those responsible.

The new 720MW project is part of the agreements reached during President Mnangagwa’s recent visit to China for the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation Summit in Beijing.

