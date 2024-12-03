Zimbabwe Enlists Chinese Experts In Investigating White City Stadium Grenade Attack
The Zimbabwean government has reportedly enlisted the help of Chinese investigators to assist in the investigation into the grenade attack that targeted President Emmerson Mnangagwa and other VIPs during a ZANU PF rally at White City Stadium in Bulawayo on June 23, 2018.
According to ZimLive, a team of detectives from the Criminal Investigations Department revisited the crime scene on November 27, accompanied by four Chinese investigators.
The report claims that there was a brief standoff with security guards from the City of Bulawayo, who initially barred entry to the stadium due to a lack of prior clearance from City Hall. However, the police team ultimately forced their way through. Said a source:
The four Chinese guys spent time interviewing people who were present on the day of the explosion. They also dutifully made drawings and took notes. They were there for about two hours.
Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said he was unaware of the presence of Chinese investigators in the country.
The explosion occurred mere metres from President Mnangagwa and other ZANU PF VIPs as they were exiting the stadium on June 23, resulting in the deaths of two aides to Vice Presidents Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi.
Mohadi sustained leg injuries in the blast and was subsequently treated in South Africa, along with several other survivors, including Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri.
More: Pindula News