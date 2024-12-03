Zimbabwe Enlists Chinese Experts In Investigating White City Stadium Grenade Attack

4 minutes ago Tue, 03 Dec 2024 10:45:13 GMT

The Zimbabwean government has reportedly enlisted the help of Chinese investigators to assist in the investigation into the grenade attack that targeted President Emmerson Mnangagwa and other VIPs during a ZANU PF rally at White City Stadium in Bulawayo on June 23, 2018.

According to ZimLive, a team of detectives from the Criminal Investigations Department revisited the crime scene on November 27, accompanied by four Chinese investigators.

The report claims that there was a brief standoff with security guards from the City of Bulawayo, who initially barred entry to the stadium due to a lack of prior clearance from City Hall. However, the police team ultimately forced their way through. Said a source:

Feedback