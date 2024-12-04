Pindula|Search Pindula
Cabinet Approves Bill To Regulate Private Security Services

8 minutes agoWed, 04 Dec 2024 08:51:44 GMT
Cabinet has approved the principles of the Private Investigators and Security Guards (Control) Bill, to regulate the licensing of people and companies providing security services.

At a post-Cabinet briefing in Harare on Tuesday, Information Minister Jenfan Muswere announced that the Bill will establish the Zimbabwe Private Security Regulatory Authority.

This regulatory body will contribute to public safety by setting and improving standards within the private security industry and promoting compliance among service providers. Said Muswere:

It also introduces new regulation criteria for private investigators by amending section 7 of the Act, which provides for the licensing of private investigators.

It gives the licensed investigators the power to employ without limit other private investigators and consulting or getting the approval of the regulator.

The private investigators licence will only be granted by the authority when an applicant has successfully undergone thorough background checks, completed training and achieved a government-recognised qualification.

