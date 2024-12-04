Cabinet Approves Bill To Regulate Private Security Services

8 minutes ago Wed, 04 Dec 2024 08:51:44 GMT

Cabinet has approved the principles of the Private Investigators and Security Guards (Control) Bill, to regulate the licensing of people and companies providing security services.

At a post-Cabinet briefing in Harare on Tuesday, Information Minister Jenfan Muswere announced that the Bill will establish the Zimbabwe Private Security Regulatory Authority.

This regulatory body will contribute to public safety by setting and improving standards within the private security industry and promoting compliance among service providers. Said Muswere:

