Nine Candidates Vie For ZIFA Presidency

Nominations opened on November 22 and will close on December 11, after which the vetting will commence.

ZIFA councillors will elect a president, two deputies (one must be a woman), and six additional board members. The Premier Soccer League chairperson and the women’s football leader will also join the board.

Several candidates are vying for the two vice president posts, with one reserved for a woman.

Former Ngezi Platinum Stars chief executive officer Nyasha Kadenge, former ZIFA board member Mavis Gumbo, Loveness Mukura, former CAPS United administrator Joyce Kapota, Patience Mutumwa and Winnet Muropa intend to contest for the post.

Contenders include former ZIFA board vice-president Omega Sibanda and others like Gift Banda, Peter Dube, and Kennedy Ndebele.

For the six board member posts, candidates include Francis Zimunya, former Warriors team manager Shariff Mussa, former ZIFA spokesperson Xolisani Gwesela, Northern Region Division One Soccer League vice-chairperson Sweeney Mushonga, Andrew Tapela, Kudzai Kadzombe, Thomas Marambanyika, Admore Chivero, Gaza Dube and Desmond Ali.

Chicken Inn boss Tavengwa Hara is also in the running together with Tizirayi Lupahla, former Warriors team doctor Nicholas Munyonga, Tinashe Malunga, Davison Muchena, Masimba Chihowa of Manica Diamonds and Cuthbert Chitima who used to own Gunners Football Club.

Simba Bhora chairman Isaiah Mupfurutsa is on the list together with club owner Simba Ndoro, Former Warriors’ striker Alois Bunjira, and Derrick Matapura.

Women vying for board membership include Miriam Sibanda, Beaular Masara, and Christine Ndou.

More: Pindula News

