Sharp Decline In Maize Supplies at GMB Raises Alarm

The committee also reported that Silo Foods Industries, a major food processor in Zimbabwe, is facing serious maize shortages because the GMB is not meeting its supply targets.

In December 2023, Silo received only 1,934 metric tonnes of maize from the GMB, far below its monthly target of 8,000 metric tonnes. Said the committee:

The statistics presented highlighted the severity of the situation, with Silo Food Industries receiving only 1 934 metric tonnes of maize from the GMB in December 2023, 3 460 metric tonnes in January 2024, and 1 267 metric tonnes in February 2024, against a target of 8 000 metric tonnes per month. This resulted in a significant shortfall of 3 339 metric tonnes (42 per cent of the target) which underscored the urgent need for action to address the food shortages and prevent the situation from worsening.

The committee pointed out that the private sector, especially millers and large traders, has been hesitant to sell their maize to the GMB, which is in charge of managing the country’s emergency grain supply. Says the report:

The private sector is not selling maize to the GMB, creating a significant gap in the maize supply chain. This over-reliance on private suppliers, especially in the midst of an El Niño-induced drought, has left the government struggling to maintain adequate food reserves.

The committee also said that the government has not been able to track the maize stocks held by private traders, which could have helped in coordinating efforts and responding more quickly to the food security problem.

The inquiry also revealed that “land tenure security and the dispersed nature of smallholder farms, which hindered agricultural production and investment, contributed to a 71 per cent shortfall in maize supply compared to the target.”

Farmers have faced financial struggles because the GMB has been slow to make payments, sometimes taking months to process them.

The committee said selling to the GMB has become too complicated due to issues like red tape, unclear rules, and logistical challenges.

They also pointed out that allowing the Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ) to play a bigger role in the maize supply chain has led to less maize being available for the GMB, making the food security problem worse.

Additionally, the committee expressed concerns about GMAZ importing genetically modified organisms (GMOs) for human consumption.

The committee has called for a complete review of the government’s agricultural policies, suggesting improvements in the GMB’s operations, better coordination with private traders, and better irrigation systems.

To prepare the report, the committee held meetings with key stakeholders like the GMB, Silo Foods Industry, GMAZ, and the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Fisheries and Rural Development.

They also visited several GMB depots in Aspindale, Norton, Chegutu, Lion’s Den, Banket, and Chinhoyi.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment