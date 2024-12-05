DJ Ribhe Granted US$100 Bail

Following these findings, the State consented to DJ Ribhe’s bail application, which Justice Dembure upheld.

The judge ruled that the concession to grant bail was appropriate and commended DJ Ribhe for providing an alternative address, which made him a favourable candidate for release.

Both DJ Ribhe and the teenage victim reside in the same neighbourhood.

The judge admitted DJ Ribhe to US$100 bail, ordering him to reside at his new address in Glen View and requiring him to report to the police every Friday. He has also been instructed not to interfere with State witnesses.

DJ Ribhe was represented by Harare lawyer Advocate Sylvester Hashiti, who took instructions from lawyers from Rubaya and Chatambudza Legal Practitioners.

The Chillspot Records music producer had spent four weeks in remand prison following his arrest on November 6.

According to the State, DJ Ribhe allegedly drugged the 14-year-old victim by spiking her drink before raping her at his home.

The court heard that the girl had met DJ Ribhe at his residence before they proceeded to Mashwede Village with other unnamed individuals.

While at Mashwede, DJ Ribhe allegedly manipulated the minor into consuming an unknown substance and smoking shisha.

Later that night, prosecutors claim DJ Ribhe took the victim to his home, where he raped her. When the girl regained consciousness, she discovered that she had been raped.

Investigations also revealed that she had failed to attend school for two days leading up to the incident.

