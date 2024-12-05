Linda Masarira Endorses Temba Mliswa For ZIFA President

Masarira praised Mliswa’s no-nonsense approach, and his deep involvement in the sporting sector, saying he has a proven track record of delivering results, positioning him as the ideal leader to revive Zimbabwean football. Said Masarira:

Temba is a no-nonsense leader who is known for his direct and uncompromising leadership style. He does not shy away from tough decisions, a quality critical for tackling the corruption, mismanagement, and inefficiency that have plagued ZIFA for years. Buy Samsung, itel, Redmi smartphones in Zimbabwe WhatsApp: +263715068543 His ability to hold people accountable and demand excellence will ensure the association is run with integrity and professionalism, creating a solid foundation for the future of Zimbabwean football. He has sporting expertise and is a well-known fitness enthusiast. With a rich background in the sporting world, Mliswa brings firsthand knowledge and passion to the role. As a former fitness trainer and a dedicated sportsman, he understands the importance of nurturing talent and maintaining peak physical performance. His intimate knowledge of sports administration and athlete development makes him uniquely qualified to address the systemic challenges facing football in Zimbabwe.

Masarira claimed that during his tenure as a Member of Parliament, Mliswa consistently demonstrated an exceptional ability to deliver tangible results.

She said Mliswa took the initiative to independently fundraise for projects that benefited his constituency, ensuring that his promises were transformed into concrete action. Said Masarira:

Whether it was improving infrastructure or empowering youth, his hands-on approach and unwavering commitment to progress earned him the trust and respect of his community. This track record proves that Mliswa has the vision, determination, and resourcefulness to bring meaningful change to ZIFA.

Masarira urged ZIFA councillors to “vote wisely” saying Mliswa has the energy, vigour and pursuit of excellence to resuscitate Zimbabwean Football. She said:

Mliswa’s blend of strong leadership, sporting expertise, and proven results-oriented mindset makes him the ideal candidate to lead ZIFA. His presidency will not only restore the credibility of Zimbabwean football but also pave the way for a brighter future for players, fans, and stakeholders alike. With Mliswa at the helm, the dream of resuscitating our football and reclaiming Zimbabwe’s place in the global sporting arena is within reach.

Meanwhile, Mliswa’s ex-girlfriend, Susan Mutami, on Tuesday, warned that Mliswa lacks the necessary decorum for such a prestigious position.

She argued that electing him as ZIFA president could put female soccer players and office staff at risk of potential abuse.

Mutami, who is based in Australia and shares a child, Tinotenda, with Mliswa, also criticised him for being an irresponsible father.

She claimed that Mliswa has never contributed financially to the upbringing of their son.

More: Pindula News

