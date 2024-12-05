Mai Chisamba Joins List Of Celebrities Gifted Cars By Chivayo

You have been a guiding light for Zimbabwe, touching countless lives through your iconic television programs , which remain a source of rich KNOWLEDGE, UNITY and HOPE. Growing up, I often watched your shows on ZBC TV with my mother, who ADORED you dearly. While I didn’t always understand the depth of your discussions, I admired your SMART DRESSING, neatly combed short hair and the CALM way you treated every guest on your show. Buy Samsung, itel, Redmi smartphones in Zimbabwe WhatsApp: +263715068543 These qualities remind me so much of my own mother, a woman I LOVE deeply and MISS every single day. You are a NATIONAL TREASURE, a mother to the nation and a FOUNTAIN of wisdom. Your passion for promoting Hunhu/Ubuntu and preserving “tsika nemagariro evanhu vatema” remains unmatched. Every episode of your shows bring people together, allowing different opinions to be shared while you skilfully guide them to a COMMON understanding. Phrases like “maonero avo… vaombererei maoko” and “chiringa zuva chedu chabva chatsvuka chika kwata” remain ENGRAVED in the hearts of millions of Zimbabweans, including myself.

Chivayo claimed that through her Mai Chisamba Show, the TV personality has played a pivotal role in reconciling families and healing broken marriages. He wrote:

You have not only EDUCATED and ENTERTAINED us, but have also helped preserve the VALUES that make us Zimbabwean, which makes you a LEGEND and an inspiration to generations. On that note I say CONGRATULATIONS to MAI REBECCA CHISAMBA, Please go to FARAMATSI MOTORS at their Club Chambers showroom, corner Nelson Mandela Avenue and 3rd Street and see Mr. REEVES. Your brand-new 2024 Toyota Fortuner 2.4 4×4 Automatic is FULLY PAID for and ready for collection. It is only befitting that I show my gratitude in a small way that reflects your BIG impact as the EXCEPTIONAL woman you are.

In recent days, Chivayo has gifted cars to several prominent figures, including Leonard Zhakata, Mechanic Manyeruke, Moses Chunga, and Charles Mabika, among others.

Recently, Chivayo surprised four female dancers from Jah Prayzah’s band with brand-new Toyota Aqua vehicles.

In response to Chivayo’s post, @Pachisolife commented that Chivayo was part of ZANU PF’s parallel structures and warned that Zimbabweans should not be treated as fools. He said:

Whoever came up with this Political strategy of donating cars to less than 100 people thinking that 16 million people will vote for u to reach 2030 is stupid Really stupid. Serious people do not fall for this joke. These parallel structures will collapse sooner rather than later. … He thinks that he is doing a lot of work. Lol. The number of people who have received cars from Wicknell is still way below 100 out of 8 million voters The objective failed from the beginning. Imagine somebody voting for Wicknell’s parallel ZANU PF because Chisamba got a car.

