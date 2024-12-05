Mnangagwa Hands Over 220 Houses And 54 Vehicles To ZDF

I am, therefore, pleased to hand over houses for occupation and use by the officers, men and women in uniform and their families.

Mnangagwa said a total of 8,430 housing units will be constructed as part of the Dzivaresekwa and Imbizo Barracks Institutional Accommodation Projects.

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga said the 54 vehicles handed over to the Zimbabwe Defence Forces will enhance mobility and improve the welfare of staff, addressing both administrative and operational needs.

Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri added that the vehicles will help alleviate the transport challenges facing the Zimbabwe Defence Forces.

In contrast, former CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere criticized Mnangagwa for focusing on ribbon-cutting and groundbreaking ceremonies instead of concentrating on policy development and effective governance. She said:

Is it the job of the head of Govt to open a block of flats? How much time is spent in the office developing policy and governing? Does every day have to include ribbon-cutting and ground-breaking? When will time be devoted to solving the mountains of crises Zimbabwe faces including a US$21 billion debt crisis, the limping currency, the dead economy, triple-digit inflation, the broken public health system, the electricity crisis, the comatose public education system, 49% extreme poverty, squatters, street-kids, the lack of access to clean tap water, food insecurity, 82% unemployment, malnutrition, infant mortality, six-figure forced migration – I could go on.

