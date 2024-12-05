Mother Of Late Top CIO Official Dies In Wretched Condition

Tensions have risen as Esther and Livingstone’s son, Tatenda, are now embroiled in a bitter dispute over the estate. Said Lovemore:

Gogo Tamari Muzariri was in a deplorable state. We had to take her to Karanda Hospital last week after she suffered a seizure. Unfortunately, we failed to raise funds to get her proper medication. The sad reality is that uncle Maynard used to look after his mother very well when he was alive. In fact, she had a nurse aid who was dedicated to taking care of her. Unfortunately, after his passing, his wife and son Tatenda started fighting for the wealth and no one was now looking after Gogo.

He further claimed that while Gogo Muzariri had several children, it was Livingstone who was the family’s primary breadwinner, with everyone relying on him. Six of Gogo Muzariri’s children have since passed away.

Efforts by NewsDay to reach both Tatenda and Esther for comment were unsuccessful. Tatenda declined to speak with the press, while Esther could not be reached.

The two are currently embroiled in a bitter dispute over the estate. Esther has even been called in for questioning after allegedly selling stands belonging to the estate before it was officially dissolved.

