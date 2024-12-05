Zimbabwe Shortens Validity Of Temporary Travel Documents

8 minutes ago Thu, 05 Dec 2024 11:11:45 GMT

The Civil Registry Department of Zimbabwe has announced that Temporary Travel Documents (TTDs) are now valid for just one month and are only for a single entry into the country of emergency visit.

The change took effect on November 14, 2024.

TTDs are now only needed in special emergencies when citizens urgently need to travel but don’t have time or resources to apply for a passport. They offer a temporary solution while awaiting passport issuance.

