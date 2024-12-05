Zimbabwe Shortens Validity Of Temporary Travel Documents
The Civil Registry Department of Zimbabwe has announced that Temporary Travel Documents (TTDs) are now valid for just one month and are only for a single entry into the country of emergency visit.
The change took effect on November 14, 2024.
TTDs are now only needed in special emergencies when citizens urgently need to travel but don’t have time or resources to apply for a passport. They offer a temporary solution while awaiting passport issuance.
In a statement, the Department said that passports are now readily available without delays, reducing the need for TTDs for routine travel.
The Department urged citizens to apply for passports well in advance of their travel dates to avoid inconvenience.
The revised validity period for TTDs aims to streamline the application process and reduce the risk of fraudulent activities, said the Department.
More: Pindula News