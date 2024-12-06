2024 Soccer Star Of The Year To Be Announced On Friday Night
Simba Bhora captain Walter Musona is on track to become the first player to win the Soccer Star of the Year accolade twice with different teams if he wins tonight. He previously won the title in 2022 with FC Platinum.
Musona has had an outstanding season, scoring 10 goals and recording 13 assists, playing a crucial role in Simba Bhora’s championship victory in their second top-flight season.
The Golden Boot winner with 17 goals, Lynoth Chikuhwa is a strong contender after leading Highlanders to a sixth-place finish.
After rejoining the local league, Khama Billiat impressed by scoring 13 goals and playing a key role in Yadah’s survival in the top flight, and is, therefore, another contender.
Tymon Machope, Musona’s teammate, scored 11 goals and assisted 12, making him a dark horse for the award.
For the Coach of the Year, Tonderai Ndiraya, who led Simba Bhora to the championship, is the favourite, though Herbert Maruwa of Telone is a contender.
For Goalkeeper of the Year, Donovan Bernard (Chicken Inn) and Nelson Chadya (Ngezi Platinum Stars) are both in the running.
For Best U20 Player, Kingsley Mureremba (CAPS United) is the favourite, with Allan Chapanduka (Telone) and Washington Mapuwa (GreenFuel) as strong competitors.
The 2024 Soccer Stars of the Year Finalists are Lynoth Chikuhwa, Walter Musona, Khama Billiat, Kingsley Mureremba, Godknows Murwira, Isheanesu Mauchi, Webster Tafa, Blessing Moyo, Tymon Machope, Emmanuel Jalai, Donovan Bernard.
