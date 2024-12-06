2024 Soccer Star Of The Year To Be Announced On Friday Night

6 minutes ago Fri, 06 Dec 2024 12:40:17 GMT

Simba Bhora captain Walter Musona is on track to become the first player to win the Soccer Star of the Year accolade twice with different teams if he wins tonight. He previously won the title in 2022 with FC Platinum.

Musona has had an outstanding season, scoring 10 goals and recording 13 assists, playing a crucial role in Simba Bhora’s championship victory in their second top-flight season.

The Golden Boot winner with 17 goals, Lynoth Chikuhwa is a strong contender after leading Highlanders to a sixth-place finish.

Feedback