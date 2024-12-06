Mining Activities Damage Scenic Boterekwa Road, Endangering Motorists

Potholes and dangerous ditches have formed, and images of the damage have circulated on social media, drawing attention to the urgent situation.

In response, the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development announced on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday that work to repair the damaged road would begin soon. It said:

Illegal mining activities are causing damage to our road infrastructure! Currently, the Shurugwi-Zvishavane Road (Boterekwa area) is affected. The Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development is working to repair the road by tomorrow. Let’s work together to preserve our roads and prevent accidents! Be wary of illegal mining activities and report any incidents to the authorities.

However, X users blamed ZANU PF and Chinese miners for flagrantly violating environmental laws and causing damage to the road.

The last king of CHIVI wrote: “Let’s stop pretending that we don’t know who are destroying our environment and now roads, in china they conserve every inch of their country. The way they’re damaging Boterekwa shows how much hate they have for us and our country”.

Lancie Sekos said: “Half-hearted.. tepid statement.. we all know who is causing this damage to the roads but of course, you wouldn’t dare touch on that. Boterekwa as we knew it is no more.. we have the Chinese (who would never do this in their own country lest they face the firing squad) & Zanu thugs.”

Erikana Mbedzi said: “That area is under a Chinese company called Chengxi. Why are you not arresting them for environmental degradation and damage to infrastructure? Munovatyaka maChina. The only foreigners whose arrest has to be okayed by Vene”.

