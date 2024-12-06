Winky D's Crossover Show In Doubt After Venue Double-Booking

Our client has issued the following statement regarding the Winky D Crossover Show of 31 December 2024.

Winky D remains enthusiastic about delivering an exceptional crossover performance at HICC on December 31, 2024, a venue his fans are very familiar with.

His management team secured the venue as early as May 2024 and made all necessary arrangements for the show.

Winky D values the connection he has with his fans and is dedicated to providing a memorable performance.

He has invested significant effort into preparing for this event, reflecting his commitment to bringing joy to his audience.

However, the venue owners have chosen to prioritize another event on the same date, which unfortunately disregards the agreement established with Winky D.

This development has placed the artist in a challenging position as he aims to meet his fans’ expectations.

Currently, discussions are underway to address this issue, though we are unable to disclose further details at this time.

Regrettably, these unexpected external circumstances threaten to disrupt what has been highly anticipated by both Winky D and his loyal fans.

We recognize that such changes can be difficult for all parties involved, particularly for artists who are deeply committed to their audiences.

The fans will be kept informed as Winky D works to resolve the issue.