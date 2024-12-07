Phekelezela Mphoko Declared A National Hero

Mphoko died aged 84 on Friday afternoon after a long illness.

He had been battling an undisclosed illness and died while undergoing treatment in India. His wife Laurinda was by his side, reported ZimLive.

Born on June 11, 1940, at Gwizane in Bubi District, Matabeleland North, Mphoko was one of the few surviving former ZPRA commanders who executed the armed struggle. He was known by his liberation war name, Report.

Mphoko was arrested in 1963 for political violence after confronting a Rhodesian police officer who had unleashed a dog on him and fellow youths. He was sentenced to three years in jail and sent to Khami Prison.

He was a delegate at the 1963 Cold Comfort Farm People’s Caretaker Council Congress, where a Special Affairs Department was created to oversee the external wing of ZAPU that would direct the armed struggle.

Mphoko was selected by ZAPU leader Joshua Nkomo to undergo military training under the Special Affairs program, alongside Albert Nxele, Walter Mbambo, and Sam Dumaza Mpofu. In April 1964, he left Zimbabwe and trained in the Soviet Union from May 1964 to February 1965.

In March 1965, Mphoko established the first military command structure, the Military Planning Committee, to coordinate the armed struggle.

He was among the first seven commanders tasked with recruiting, training, and leading Zimbabweans in the liberation movement.

In 1967, Mphoko became a member of the Joint Military Command, overseeing Logistics and Supply in the ANC/ZAPU Alliance.

He played a significant role in the Wankie operations and worked with South African freedom fighters like Joe Modise and Chris Hani.

In 1967 and 1968, Mphoko operated in Sipolilo (now Guruve) with fellow leaders such as Modise, Abraham Nkiwane, and Dumiso Dabengwa.

In 1976, Mphoko was a delegate at the formation of the Patriotic Front in Maputo, Mozambique, alongside leaders like Jason Ziyaphapha Moyo, George Silundika, and Joseph Msika.

In 1977, Mphoko attended the OAU Adhoc Committee of Foreign Ministers in Luanda, Angola, with Msika and Silundika.

Mphoko was a military delegate at the 1979 Lancaster House Peace Talks.

In 1980, Mphoko was appointed as Special Envoy for Joshua Nkomo to several foreign leaders, including President Samora Machel of Mozambique and President Fidel Castro of Cuba.

Mphoko served on the sub-committee that designed the national flag of Zimbabwe in 1981.

Mphoko worked in the Ministry of Labour and Social Welfare as Deputy Director for Demobilisation in 1981.

In 1987, he moved to diplomatic service, first serving in Mozambique and later as Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to Austria in 1996, overseeing the United Nations Drug Control Programme and the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organisation.

Mphoko also served as Zimbabwe’s ambassador to Botswana, Russia and South Africa.

Under Mugabe’s leadership, Mphoko was appointed to head the Ministry of National Healing, Peace and Reconciliation.

On July 6, 2015, Mugabe also tasked Mphoko with overseeing the coordination and implementation of key policies within his government.

Mphoko is survived by his wife, Laurinda, their three children — Sikhumbuzo, Siduduzo, and Siqokoqela — as well as several grandchildren.

Family member Velile Mphoko confirmed on Friday that the former Vice-President’s wife and children were in Dubai and are making arrangements to return home.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment