Teachers Slam Government For Blocking Citizens from Helping Build Schools

4 minutes ago Sat, 07 Dec 2024 07:12:03 GMT

The Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) has criticised the government for frustrating citizens who want to contribute to the development of infrastructure at schools because they are viewed as a threat to the ruling establishment.

This follows the withdrawal of the Citizens Initiative (CI) from the Chingwizi project, where they had raised funds to build classroom blocks at Chingwizi Primary School.

In a statement, ARTUZ questioned why the government is obstructing donors from constructing schools when the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has acknowledged that Zimbabwe faces a shortage of over 3,000 schools and that the infrastructure in existing schools is in a deteriorating condition. ARTUZ said:

