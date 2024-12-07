Walter Musona Wins 2024 Castle Lager Soccer Star Of The Year
Simba Bhora captain Walter Musona was crowned the 2024 Castle Lager Soccer Star of the Year at a prestigious banquet held in Harare on Friday night. The winner was determined through online voting by a panel of journalists, coaches, and club captains.
Musona becomes the second player to win the coveted Soccer Star of the Year award twice with different teams. He previously achieved this feat in 2022 while playing for FC Platinum.
The late Stanley “Sinyo” Ndunduma is the only other player to have won the prestigious award with two different teams, having claimed it during his time at CAPS United and Black Rhinos.
Highlanders striker Lynoth Chikuhwa received the Golden Boot Award after finishing the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season with 17 goals. He also secured the first runner-up spot for the Soccer Star of the Year.
Yadah forward Khama Billiat was selected as the fans’ choice for Best Player and was named the second runner-up to the Soccer Star of the Year.
Here is the full list of the winners:
Most Disciplined Team of the Year: FC Platinum
Referee of the Year: Brighton Chimene
1st Runner up: Owen Manenda
2nd Runner up: Polite Dube
Golden Boot Award: Lynoth Chikuhwa (Highlanders)
Coach of the Year: Tonderai Ndiraya (Simba Bhora)
Most Promising Player of the Year: Allan Chapinduka (TelOne FC)
Goalkeeper of the Year: Donovan Bernard (Chicken Inn)
Fans’ Choice Award: Khama Billiat (Yadah)
Soccer Star of the Year: Walter Musona (Simba Bhora)
1st Runner up: Lynoth Chikuhwa (Highlanders)
2nd Runner up: Khama Billiat (Yadah)
The 2024 Soccer Stars of the Year Finalists are Lynoth Chikuhwa, Walter Musona, Khama Billiat, Kingsley Mureremba, Godknows Murwira, Isheanesu Mauchi, Webster Tafa, Blessing Moyo, Tymon Machope, Emmanuel Jalai, Donovan Bernard.
