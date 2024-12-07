Walter Musona Wins 2024 Castle Lager Soccer Star Of The Year

6 minutes ago Sat, 07 Dec 2024 05:56:22 GMT

Simba Bhora captain Walter Musona was crowned the 2024 Castle Lager Soccer Star of the Year at a prestigious banquet held in Harare on Friday night. The winner was determined through online voting by a panel of journalists, coaches, and club captains.

Musona becomes the second player to win the coveted Soccer Star of the Year award twice with different teams. He previously achieved this feat in 2022 while playing for FC Platinum.

The late Stanley “Sinyo” Ndunduma is the only other player to have won the prestigious award with two different teams, having claimed it during his time at CAPS United and Black Rhinos.

