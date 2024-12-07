Youth Service Graduates Offered Employment In Civil Service

This is in line with the Cabinet directive which requires that holders of the Youth Service in Zimbabwe certificate be given priority in admission into all State institutions and appointment into the public service and State enterprises.

Machakaire said that the programme is an important component of youth development and empowerment in Zimbabwe.

He said the role of the Youth Service in Zimbabwe is to develop patriotic, disciplined, resilient and responsible youth equipped with relevant skills to enable them to meaningfully participate in nation-building. He added:

The ministry is working to expand vocational training access nationwide, with plans to establish at least one VTC in every district, including metropolitan districts. The existing centres are undergoing refurbishment and land has been secured for construction in new locations with the aim to train more youth in the next five years.

The Youth Service in Zimbabwe, formerly known as the National Youth Service (NYS), was launched in June 2024.

The programme targets youths aged 18 to 35 and includes a six-month training curriculum that combines national orientation, life skills training, and entrepreneurial development.

