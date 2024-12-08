7 Killed As Inter Africa Bus Hits Truck, Accident Scene Looted
Seven people lost their lives in a tragic road traffic accident involving an Inter Africa bus and a truck along the Harare-Bulawayo Road on Sunday morning.
Commissioner Paul Nyathi, spokesperson for the Zimbabwe Republic Police, confirmed the accident, adding that the total number of injured victims is still being assessed.
He said that the bus collided with the rear of a stationary truck at the 330-kilometre mark on the Harare-Bulawayo Road around 3:30 AM. Said Commissioner Nyathi:
The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on 08/12/24 at around 0330 hours at the 330 kilometre peg along Harare-Bulawayo Road.
Seven people were killed when an Inter Africa bus rammed onto the back of a stationary truck. The number of the injured victims is yet to be established.
The bodies of the victims were taken to Gweru Provincial Hospital mortuary while the injured are admitted at the same hospital. More details to be availed in due course.
Meanwhile, the ZRP warns the public , especially communities along the highways, that it is a serious criminal offence to take advantage of a road traffic accident and start to loot /steal goods from haulage trucks or vehicles and taking them to private homesteads for use, sale or any other purpose.
More: Pindula News