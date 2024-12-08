7 Killed As Inter Africa Bus Hits Truck, Accident Scene Looted

5 minutes ago Sun, 08 Dec 2024 14:40:52 GMT

Seven people lost their lives in a tragic road traffic accident involving an Inter Africa bus and a truck along the Harare-Bulawayo Road on Sunday morning.

Commissioner Paul Nyathi, spokesperson for the Zimbabwe Republic Police, confirmed the accident, adding that the total number of injured victims is still being assessed.

He said that the bus collided with the rear of a stationary truck at the 330-kilometre mark on the Harare-Bulawayo Road around 3:30 AM. Said Commissioner Nyathi:

Feedback