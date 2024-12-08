South African Airways Pilots Return To Work After Salary Dispute Resolved
South African Airways (SAA) pilots have suspended their strike, which began on December 5, 2024, following successful negotiations between SAA Executive Management and the South African Airways Pilots Association (SAAPA).
The dispute started with SAAPA’s demand for a 30% salary increase, which was later revised to 15.7%, including associated benefits.
In response, SAA initially offered an 8.46% pay increase backdated to April. After further negotiations, SAA raised its offer to a 9.47% increase.
On the first day of the strike, Thursday, SAA operated 51% of its planned flights, including just 33% of its international routes.
However, by Saturday afternoon, more than 100 pilots were expected to return to their duties, and SAA was on track to restore a full flight schedule by Sunday, December 8, 2024.
