South African Airways Pilots Return To Work After Salary Dispute Resolved

8 minutes ago Sun, 08 Dec 2024 13:33:17 GMT

South African Airways (SAA) pilots have suspended their strike, which began on December 5, 2024, following successful negotiations between SAA Executive Management and the South African Airways Pilots Association (SAAPA).

The dispute started with SAAPA’s demand for a 30% salary increase, which was later revised to 15.7%, including associated benefits.

In response, SAA initially offered an 8.46% pay increase backdated to April. After further negotiations, SAA raised its offer to a 9.47% increase.

