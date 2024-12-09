Government Reverses Suspension Of Victoria Falls Town Clerk Ronnie Dube

I have noted that the resolution which council made is not in line with Section 139 (4) of the Urban Councils Act by constituting two bodies of inquiry which will financially prejudice the council.

The decision to pay the suspended Town Clerk allowances is also not supported by any council policy.

I am therefore of the view that the resolution of the Council is not in the interest of the inhabitants of the council area considered and or public interest who are the taxpayers of the council.

With immediate effect, I hereby in terms of Section 314 of the Urban Councils Act [Chapter 29:15] direct the council to rescind the resolution made on 3 December regarding the suspension of the Town Clerk Mr R. Dube.

Dube was suspended last Monday following allegations of corruption and abuse of office, with councillors formally endorsing the suspension in a full council meeting the next day.

The suspension was initially set for 14 days, after which a decision would be made based on the findings of an ongoing investigation into the allegations, as stated by Cllr Moyo.

The Mayor said that he had received multiple complaints and allegations concerning Dube’s involvement in the illegal allocation of land, which led to the suspension.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment