Kariba Hit By Back-to-Back Tremors

Residents who spoke to NewsDay described the experience as both frightening and unsettling.

A resident, Tracy Martin said there was a loud rumbling and the ground shook. She said:

I was in my house when the first earthquake struck. The ground was shaking, and I heard a loud rumbling noise. It was very scary.

Another resident said: “We felt the earthquake and buildings were shaking while most people were awokened by the incident”.

According to the Meteorological Services Department (MSD), the earthquakes were of moderate magnitude and no reports of damage were received.

The Kariba region has experienced increased seismic activity due to the presence of the Kariba Dam.

The dam, one of the largest man-made lakes in the world, has been associated with induced seismicity since its filling in the 1960s.

