ZRP Releases Names Of Victims In Sunday’s Inter Africa Bus Accident

4 minutes ago Mon, 09 Dec 2024 11:51:37 GMT

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has released the names of five of the seven victims of the Inter Africa Bus accident which occurred at the 330-kilometre peg along Harare-Bulawayo Road on Sunday morning.

Police said the bus, which had 43 passengers on board, rammed into the back of a stationary Freightliner truck with no passengers on board at around 3:30 AM.

Seven people died on the spot while 22 others were injured. Of the 22 victims who were injured, six were treated and discharged and 16 others were admitted at Gweru Provincial Hospital.

Feedback