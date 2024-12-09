ZRP Releases Names Of Victims In Sunday’s Inter Africa Bus Accident
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has released the names of five of the seven victims of the Inter Africa Bus accident which occurred at the 330-kilometre peg along Harare-Bulawayo Road on Sunday morning.
Police said the bus, which had 43 passengers on board, rammed into the back of a stationary Freightliner truck with no passengers on board at around 3:30 AM.
Seven people died on the spot while 22 others were injured. Of the 22 victims who were injured, six were treated and discharged and 16 others were admitted at Gweru Provincial Hospital.
The victims are Mutanga Brian, a male adult of Bocha, Marange, Manyise Madubeko (45), a male adult of 4th Street, Bulawayo, Ncube Sinqobile (43), a female adult of Xanti Village, Esigodini, Muchemwa Matienga (62), a male adult of Lasper Road, Harrisvale, Bulawayo and Mafukidze Edmen Collin (39), a male adult of Overspill Epworth.
The other two victims were yet to be identified by their next of kin.
Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed another road traffic accident which occurred on Sunday at around 1:30 AM at the 72-kilometre peg along Harare-Wedza Road.
The driver of a Nissan pick-up vehicle was killed while the passenger was injured when the vehicle veered off the road before hitting a stationary Scania truck with three passengers on board.
More: Pindula News