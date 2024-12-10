Chamisa Defends Appearance At Mnangagwa Commission

1/ On Monday, I was requested to testify before (Rtd) Justice Maphosa Cheda at the Harare City Commission inquiry, a forum set up by Mr Mnangagwa.

2/ I have reservations about the foundation of the Commission. However, out of courtesy, and being an officer of the Court and Justice, I obliged.

3/ The Commission sought my response to claims purportedly made by a councillor mentioning my name in connection with the so-called “regularisation process” of the Harare City Council.

4/ I made it unequivocally clear: I have no locus to comment on local authority issues. I am neither a councillor, mayor, local government official, nor part of central government. Urban councils are statutory bodies governed by the Urban Councils Act. Decisions arise from council committees or full council motions—not external actors or political parties.

5/ An audio was played at the hearing, said to be of the councillor referring to me as a leader of a party. Its amateurish presentation, played from a phone, raised questions about its authenticity and veracity. Yet, I responded to avoid embarrassing the commission. For the record, I would not recognise the named councillor if we met face to face. The voice on the audio also mentioned Mr Mnangagwa. I pointed out that if my presence was deemed necessary, based merely on this audio, then the same courtesy should surely be extended to Mr Mnangagwa, whose name was also mentioned.

6/ The principle is clear: he who alleges must prove. It is unjust to summon private individuals based on unsubstantiated claims. The law demands evidence, not speculative accusations.

7/ I wish to state the following for the record; as a human rights defender, a justice champion and a consummate constitutionalist, I strongly condemn the destruction of people’s homes. Using bulldozers to erase lives and livelihoods is criminal, sadistic and inhumane. This is not justice; it is evidence a systemic leadership failure and a mockery of human rights.

8/ This is not the first time a commission has been used as a diversion from addressing real issues. In 2018, Mr. Mnangagwa established the Motlanthe Commission following disputed General Elections. I was summoned before the commission over a matter entirely unrelated to me. Now in 2023, the same pattern is repeated, where I am once again being drawn into issues far beyond my purview.

9/ This governance crisis cannot be resolved by malicious intent and unwarranted targeting of innocent individuals through commissions. It requires genuine accountability and action to address the root causes.

10/ Corruption, maladministration, and bad governance are eroding our towns, cities, and country. These cancers must be rooted out. Local governance has become a theatre of incompetence and impunity. It is a crisis compounded by a small grouping that weaponises inquiries to distract from its dire failures. It is time to hold accountable those truly responsible for this decay.