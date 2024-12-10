English Premier League Referee David Coote Sacked Over Klopp Video Rant
English Premier League referee David Coote was dismissed on Monday after an investigation into his conduct deemed his position untenable.
Coote was suspended on November 12 while the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) investigated offensive comments he made about former Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp.
UEFA has launched its own investigation into Coote after a video allegedly showed him using cocaine during the European Championship.
The Football Association is also investigating Coote for allegedly discussing the possibility of issuing a yellow card to a player with a fan.
Coote denies all allegations against him.
The PGMOL issued a statement saying Coote’s employment has been terminated with immediate effect following the conclusion of its investigation.
The referees’ body said Coote’s actions were found to be in serious breach of the provisions of his employment contract, with his position deemed untenable.
Coote has the right to appeal the termination decision.
Two videos surfaced showing a person who appears to be Coote making derogatory comments about Liverpool and Klopp, with unclear details about when they were filmed and their authenticity.
The person used an expletive for Liverpool and a derogatory term for Klopp, saying he disliked the German manager because he was arrogant and accused me of lying after one game.
It remains unclear when the footage was recorded or if it has been altered.
In a shorter clip filmed afterwards, the two participants stressed the importance of not sharing the footage.
