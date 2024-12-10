English Premier League Referee David Coote Sacked Over Klopp Video Rant

The Football Association is also investigating Coote for allegedly discussing the possibility of issuing a yellow card to a player with a fan.

Coote denies all allegations against him.

The PGMOL issued a statement saying Coote’s employment has been terminated with immediate effect following the conclusion of its investigation.

The referees’ body said Coote’s actions were found to be in serious breach of the provisions of his employment contract, with his position deemed untenable.

Coote has the right to appeal the termination decision.

Two videos surfaced showing a person who appears to be Coote making derogatory comments about Liverpool and Klopp, with unclear details about when they were filmed and their authenticity.

The person used an expletive for Liverpool and a derogatory term for Klopp, saying he disliked the German manager because he was arrogant and accused me of lying after one game.

It remains unclear when the footage was recorded or if it has been altered.

In a shorter clip filmed afterwards, the two participants stressed the importance of not sharing the footage.

