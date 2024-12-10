Magwizi Seeks ZIFA Councillors' Input For Election Manifesto

Hence the need to engage with the councillors and gather what their expectations are because those issues will shape the manifesto that I will present provided I am fortunate enough to be included in the final candidates to compete in the elections.

The nomination process for the ZIFA elections is set to close on December 11. All submitted nominations will undergo an integrity test, which serves as the final certification process for candidates eligible to contest in the upcoming polls.

Among the candidates who have submitted their nominations are Magwizi, Marshall Gore, Themba Mliswa, Gilbert Muponda, Farai Jere, and Walter Magaya.

Magwizi has been a board member of the Northern Region Division One league side, Banket Mine Football Club, since 2017.

He is also serving as the project manager overseeing the installation of bucket seats at the National Sports Stadium.

