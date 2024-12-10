Muponda Withdraws From ZIFA Race, Endorses Magwizi
Aspiring Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) president Gilbert Muponda has withdrawn from the race and endorsed Nqobile Magwizi.
In a statement, Muponda said that his decision came “after wide consultation.” He praised Magwizi as a qualified and experienced candidate with a clean record in mobilising resources for the game, making him the most deserving candidate for the position. Said Muponda:
My campaign encompassed the transformation of Zimbabwean football into a robust industry that significantly impacts the country’s gross domestic product (GDP).Feedback
He said central to this objective are five foundational pillars, that is, commercialisation, monetisation, corporatisation, standardisation, and modernisation. Added Muponda:
These principles aim to uplift the game to meet international standards while ensuring that all stakeholders, particularly players, fans, women and youth, benefit meaningfully. I will focus my energy on GMRI Academy and Dreamers F.C.
I sincerely believe we share the same vision, strategy and skills to make our game great again and as such I withdraw with full confidence that Nqobile Magwizi will transform the game when given the opportunity to lead ZIFA.
The nomination process for the ZIFA elections is set to close on December 11. All submitted nominations will undergo an integrity test, which serves as the final certification process for candidates eligible to contest in the upcoming polls.
Among the candidates who have submitted their nominations are Magwizi, Marshall Gore, Themba Mliswa, Farai Jere, and Walter Magaya.
Magwizi has been a board member of the Northern Region Division One league side, Banket Mine Football Club, since 2017.
He is also serving as the project manager overseeing the installation of bucket seats at the National Sports Stadium.
