Muponda Withdraws From ZIFA Race, Endorses Magwizi

He said central to this objective are five foundational pillars, that is, commercialisation, monetisation, corporatisation, standardisation, and modernisation. Added Muponda:

These principles aim to uplift the game to meet international standards while ensuring that all stakeholders, particularly players, fans, women and youth, benefit meaningfully. I will focus my energy on GMRI Academy and Dreamers F.C. Buy Samsung, itel, Redmi smartphones in Zimbabwe WhatsApp: +263715068543 I sincerely believe we share the same vision, strategy and skills to make our game great again and as such I withdraw with full confidence that Nqobile Magwizi will transform the game when given the opportunity to lead ZIFA.

The nomination process for the ZIFA elections is set to close on December 11. All submitted nominations will undergo an integrity test, which serves as the final certification process for candidates eligible to contest in the upcoming polls.

Among the candidates who have submitted their nominations are Magwizi, Marshall Gore, Themba Mliswa, Farai Jere, and Walter Magaya.

Magwizi has been a board member of the Northern Region Division One league side, Banket Mine Football Club, since 2017.

He is also serving as the project manager overseeing the installation of bucket seats at the National Sports Stadium.

More: Pindula News

