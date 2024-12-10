Temporary Travel Documents Now Valid For One Month

1. Validity Period: Temporary Travel Documents will now be issued with a validity period of one (1) month only.

2. Entry Restrictions: Temporary Travel Document will now be allowed single entry to the specific country where the applicant intends to, including the countries in the transit route, unless the Registrar General instructs otherwise.

The Registrar General’s Office has informed that these changes were necessitated by a worrisome trend, with individuals increasingly opting to renew their Temporary Travel Documents rather than applying for Passports.

Therefore, this policy shift aims to encourage citizens to apply for passports that have more secure biometric features and do not have entry restrictions.

May all Zimbabwean citizens be guided accordingly.

