Chahwanda Stadium To Host International Matches, Says Deputy Sports Minister

6 minutes ago Wed, 11 Dec 2024 13:56:29 GMT

Emily Jesaya, the Deputy Minister of Sports, Recreation, Arts, and Culture, said that the Chahwanda Stadium under construction in Kwekwe will host international football matches.

The 10,000-seater stadium is being built by Walter Magaya in partnership with his business associate, Shepherd Chahwanda.

Magaya, the founder of the Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries and owner of Yadah Football Club in the Premier Soccer League, spoke about the project’s progress after a tour with Jesaya on Tuesday.

Feedback