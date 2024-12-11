Chahwanda Stadium To Host International Matches, Says Deputy Sports Minister
Emily Jesaya, the Deputy Minister of Sports, Recreation, Arts, and Culture, said that the Chahwanda Stadium under construction in Kwekwe will host international football matches.
The 10,000-seater stadium is being built by Walter Magaya in partnership with his business associate, Shepherd Chahwanda.
Magaya, the founder of the Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries and owner of Yadah Football Club in the Premier Soccer League, spoke about the project’s progress after a tour with Jesaya on Tuesday.
Jesaya praised the promoters for their commitment to advancing sports infrastructure in Zimbabwe. She said:
I’m excited to be here, and to see the amazing work that is being done by the private sector in an effort to develop sports in the country. As I was coming down here, I didn’t think I would see something of high standards like this.
After touring I can safely say this stadium is one of the facilities that will host international games because they have shown me that they are obliging to the standards required by CAF [Confederation of African Football].
Magaya said they are aiming to complete the project by the end of January, in time for the start of the 2025 domestic premier league season.
