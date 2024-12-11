Shock As Harare Council Collects Only $100 In Tuckshop Licence Fees Over Six Months
The Harare City Council reportedly collected only US$100 in licence fees from tuckshop owners in residential areas over six months.
This was said by Harare City Council’s acting revenue collection manager, Alfred Guni when he appeared before the Commission of Inquiry, which is probing the operations of Harare City Council since 2017, chaired by retired Justice Maphios Cheda.
He said from April to September 2024, the City Council recorded only US$100 from tuckshops located in residential areas.
The paltry revenue collected from tuckshops raises suspicions of massive corruption within the council, given that almost every street in high-density residential areas has several tuckshops. Said Guni:
The revenue from tuckshops in residential areas is collected by our market officers, who go around to gather these funds.
If we collect as little as US$100, it indicates a failure on the part of those designated to collect the funds.
This level of performance is concerning, given the number of tuckshops around the city.
Guni conceded that the City Council is grappling with revenue leakages due to corrupt officials. He said:
I would not confirm that the City Council owns tuckshops but it licenses privately owned tuckshops but what it owns are commercial buildings that are available for rental to the public.
The City made a resolution to collect tuckshop fees from those we see in our residential areas as long as they are compliant with the building inspectorate laws.
That figure does not mean nothing came but it is a percentage of a huge figure. What it means is that we are getting very low income.
More: Pindula News