Shock As Harare Council Collects Only $100 In Tuckshop Licence Fees Over Six Months

6 minutes ago Wed, 11 Dec 2024 06:52:42 GMT

The Harare City Council reportedly collected only US$100 in licence fees from tuckshop owners in residential areas over six months.

This was said by Harare City Council’s acting revenue collection manager, Alfred Guni when he appeared before the Commission of Inquiry, which is probing the operations of Harare City Council since 2017, chaired by retired Justice Maphios Cheda.

He said from April to September 2024, the City Council recorded only US$100 from tuckshops located in residential areas.

