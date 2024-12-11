Victoria Falls Residents Call For Thorough Investigation Into Council Administration

Moyo co-chaired the meeting with Herbert Ncube, chairperson of the Hwange Residents Association, who also believed that Dube should be removed from his position.

While some residents supported the suspension, others argued that Dube should not be prosecuted alone.

They contended that if Dube was involved in corrupt activities, other council officials must have been aware of and possibly involved in the crimes. A resident said:

We cannot just suspend Dube alone. If he was committing those crimes, was he doing them alone? Kanti impukane ezinhlanu zingawela echangweni, ukhipha eyodwa besunatha? (If five flies fall into the milk, do you remove one and continue drinking?) We want the whole council management, the mayor, and councillors to be thoroughly investigated by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission.

Another resident echoed similar sentiments, saying the issue is not just about Dube, but the entire system that has allowed corruption to thrive. Said the resident:

We need a comprehensive investigation that leaves no stone unturned.

However, not everyone agreed that the entire council should be investigated. A local business owner felt that Dube should be held accountable for his actions. Said the enterprenuer:

While I agree that corruption is a systemic problem, we cannot ignore the fact that Dube has been at the centre of these allegations. Inhlanzi iqala ukubola ekhanda… (A fish starts rotting from the head.) He should be investigated and prosecuted if found guilty.

Despite differing opinions, residents unanimously agreed that Dube’s suspension was necessary to pave the way for investigations.

They also vowed to stage a peaceful demonstration to ensure that Dube does not report to work until the investigations are completed.

Dube was suspended last Monday by Mayor Councillor Prince Thuso Moyo following allegations of corruption and abuse of office. Councillors formally endorsed the suspension in a full council meeting the next day.

The suspension was initially set for 14 days, after which a decision would be made based on the findings of an ongoing investigation into the allegations, as stated by Cllr Moyo.

The Mayor said he had received multiple complaints and allegations concerning Dube’s involvement in the illegal allocation of land, which led to the suspension.

However, on 06 December, the Minister of Local Government and Public Works, Daniel Garwe, ordered Cllr Moyo to reverse Dube’s suspension with immediate effect.

