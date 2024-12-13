Citizens Urged To Prioritise Safety When Filming In Public Spaces

People should know that, generally, to practice as a journalist, you need to be accredited. While you can still practice without accreditation, you won’t have access to official information.

However, since everyone has a cellphone, and according to the Zimbabwe Media Commission guidelines, any Zimbabwean can register as a journalist.

With phones, people can record events, but there are areas protected by laws like the Official Secrecy Act that citizens may not be aware of.

When filming or taking pictures, you should not obstruct first responders such as the police or fire brigade. By doing so, you not only endanger them but also yourself.

It’s acceptable to use cameras to expose wrongdoing, such as cases where police overuse force or beat civilians. Such footage can serve as evidence against abuses of power.