Citizens Urged To Prioritise Safety When Filming In Public Spaces
Citizens should prioritise their safety when filming in public spaces, according to Zenzele Ndebele, Director of the Centre for Innovation and Technology (CITE).
His remarks follow the arrest of several people in Bulawayo this week for recording police officers during a crackdown on mushikashika and unlicensed commuter omnibuses.
Speaking on This Morning on Asakhe, a CITE X-Spaces current affairs programme, Ndebele advised citizens to avoid interfering with emergency personnel. He said:
People should know that, generally, to practice as a journalist, you need to be accredited. While you can still practice without accreditation, you won’t have access to official information.
However, since everyone has a cellphone, and according to the Zimbabwe Media Commission guidelines, any Zimbabwean can register as a journalist.
With phones, people can record events, but there are areas protected by laws like the Official Secrecy Act that citizens may not be aware of.
When filming or taking pictures, you should not obstruct first responders such as the police or fire brigade. By doing so, you not only endanger them but also yourself.
It’s acceptable to use cameras to expose wrongdoing, such as cases where police overuse force or beat civilians. Such footage can serve as evidence against abuses of power.
Ndebele warned that filming police activities could result in legal charges, including criminal nuisance. He said:
If you’re arrested for filming the police, you may face charges of criminal nuisance. This puts your family under financial strain as they’ll have to hire a lawyer. Is it worth it?
If the police are chasing a suspect, give them space to do their work. Citizens need to remain aware of the risks and act responsibly.
Citizens must not endanger their lives just for a picture. Unfortunately, Zimbabwe has a system where accountability is lacking.
Many cases of police shootings go unresolved, with no consequences for those responsible.
More: Pindula News